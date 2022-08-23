Over 50 FIRs, No Jail Time: Who Is T Raja Singh, Booked for Remarks on Prophet?

In back-to-back blows to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday, 23 August, the legislator was arrested by Hyderabad Police, and later suspended from the party for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The BJP also gave Singh a show-cause notice, asking him for an explanation as to why he should not be expelled.

Singh, who is a two-time MLA from Telangana's Goshamala, was booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class), and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).