SC to Hear Pegasus Pleas on 16 Aug, CJI Asks Parties to Avoid 'Parallel Debates'

An expanded three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant, briefly heard a batch of petitions on Tuesday, 10 August, seeking an independent probe into the alleged targeted surveillance using Israel-made spyware Pegasus.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked for time till Friday, 13 August, to get instructions from the Centre. CJI Ramana said the court would take up the matters on Monday, 16 August as he is not available on Friday.

The bench urged parties to the case to refrain from engaging in "parallel debates" about the issue, including on social media (while not restricting them from doing so).