'Mr Modi, Come Listen to Us': Oppn's Video on Concerns Over Pegasus, Farm Laws

The video, in a series of clips, depicts leaders of different Opposition parties raising their issues. At its outset, the clip brings out the Congress' concerns.

“You are not allowing the discussion we have been anxiously demanding for for the past 14 days. The discussions which can be done later – those Bills you are passing now. If you have courage, begin the discussions on Pegasus now,” Leader of Opposition Kharge can be heard saying on the floor of the House.

Next, Suvendhu Shekhar from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) can be seen arguing for the freedom of speech in Parliament, quoting from the provisions of the Constitution. His remark is followed by a round of applause.

A CPI(M) leader can be heard raising the concern of women's safety in Parliament, alluding to the recent case of suspected rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Delhi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha can also be heard condemning the alleged use of Pegasus on the pretext on national security. “Pegasus has reached everyone’s house. We have to discuss this,” says Jha.

Members of the Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, TRS, DMK, and AAP can also be seen voicing their views in the video, amid great clamour.