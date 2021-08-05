CJI Ramana to Hear Pegasus Petitions in SC, Including Pleas for Judicial Probe

Pegasus Hack: Supreme Court begins hearing petitions, including request for court-monitored probe.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 5 August, is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions regarding the recent revelations about potential use of the Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens.
The list of cases to be heard by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant include:
Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by advocate ML Sharma, journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, and the Editors Guild of India;
Writ Petitions filed by people whose names feature on the list of potential Pegasus snooping targets, including journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi and Rupesh Kumar Singh, as well as electoral reforms activist Jagdeep Chhokar.
It is unlikely that the court will hear any substantive arguments and pass any orders (including for an investigation) on this day, but the judges are expected to consider whether or not the Union Government, which has been listed as the main respondent in most of these cases, needs to respond to the petitions.
The key arguments across the petitions filed in the apex court are that the use of a spyware tool like Pegasus violates the targets' fundamental right to privacy, and cannot be justified as lawful surveillance - instead, it amounts to illegal hacking of the victims' devices.
The Writ Petitions filed by the alleged victims of Pegasus snooping (with forensic analysis confirmation for Guha Thakurta and Abdi) argue that this was in fact 'state-sponsored illegal hacking'.
The involvement of the government is presumed by them on the basis of the Centre's failure to deny purchasing and using the spyware, as well as manufacturer NSO Group's insistence that they only sell their technology to governments and state agencies.
In addition to the core arguments on privacy and surveillance, the Writ Petitions and the PILs filed by journalists also specifically argue the impact that this usage of surveillance has on freedom of the press.
In Guha Thakurta's petition, it is contended that the kind of unlimited surveillance that this 'military-grade technology' allows, can never be considered a 'reasonable restriction' on freedom of speech, as allowed by Article 19(2) of the Constitution, since this attacks the reporter/journalist themselves, not just their speech.
The PILs almost uniformly seek some sort of judicially monitored probe into the allegations that Pegasus was used against Indian citizens.
The Editors Guild of India and John Brittas have asked the Supreme Court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the procurement and use of Pegasus in India. N Ram and Sashi Kumar have sought an inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge of the apex court.
The Writ Petitions by affected journalists have asked for the setting up of a 'judicial oversight mechanism to deal with any complaints on illegal breaches of privacy and hacking and punish all government officials responsible for such breaches'.
Another consistent demand across the PILs and Writ Petitions is for the Centre to disclose conclusively whether it has acquired and used Pegasus and other similar spyware against Indian citizens. They have also asked for the Centre to provide the apex court with all documents and materials relating to purchase of such technology, the choosing of targets, authorisation of surveillance, and the details of all those targeted.
Several of them have also asked for declarations from the court that the use of spyware like Pegasus amounts to illegal hacking, not lawful surveillance, and that existing rules for surveillance and interception are unconstitutional.
Reports published since 18 July by an international collaboration called the 'Pegasus Project' - including online news portal The Wire in India - have revealed that over 300 journalists, activists, Opposition leaders, government officials and even current Union ministers may have been potential targets of surveillance through the Israeli NSO-made Pegasus spyware over the past few years.
While forensic analysis has been able to confirm that the phones of at least ten of these people were compromised using the spyware.
While the Centre on Friday, 30 July, had said that the controversy over allegations of spying was a 'non-issue', the Opposition among other parties involved has demanded answers in Parliament.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, as well the woman staffer who had levied sexual harassment allegations against the former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (as well as several of her family members) were revealed as potential targets of the spyware.
