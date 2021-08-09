No Transaction With NSO Group: Defence Ministry Amid Pegasus Row

To this, the answer by MoS Ajay Bhatt said, “Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies.” On the question seeking details, the reply said, “Does not arise.”

Israeli technology company NSO Group is behind the Pegasus spyware, which has created a huge storm after the publication of reports by various media portals pointing out how politicians, journalists, and activists may have been the targets of surveillance using the spyware.

Many of the potential targets mentioned in the ‘Pegasus Project’ series of investigative reports are from India, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, several journalists, etc.