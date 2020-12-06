Sunday View: Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You   

Widely observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas to mark the death anniversary of India’s Constitutional architect, BR Ambedkar, 6 December now presents itself as a clash between two competing ideologies, writes CPI General Secretary D Raja in The Indian Express.

Raja believes that the clash is between those who believe in the constitutional values of “equality, freedom, democracy and social justice” and those who simply don’t.

The left leader maintains that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which was unable to ‘digest’ Ambedkar’s ideas on caste, had chosen the constitutional ideologue’s very date anniversary to demolish the Babri Masjid, leading to widespread chaos and damage to India’s social fabric.