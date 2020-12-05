J&K DDC Polls: Why Mostly Sikhs & Gujjars Chose To Vote This Time

On the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that snakes through the Valley, a curve near Awantipora town in South Kashmir, leads to the mountainous Tral sub-district.

Once known as fertile ground for top militant commanders – Burhan Wani, Sabzar Bhat and Zakir Musa – Tral, now, has only a few active militants. But despite these (improved) circumstances, the elections have taken place in the same old manner, with the majority of people boycotting the polls.