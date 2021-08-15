Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

"This is how the dosa crumbles, and not just in Bollywood. A 2017 study showed that male actors in Hollywood on an average get a paycheck of $57.4 million, while the women have to settle for $21.8 million — that’s a hefty 38% less. September 18 was declared ‘Equal Pay For Equal Work Day’ this year, and prominent Hollywood stars like Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson and a stray guy, Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock), spoke up on the occasion. I didn’t hear any murmurs from our shores unfortunately. The argument has always been the same: the business of movies is driven by men, and budgets are determined by the lead actor’s fees. So it is in our film industry, too. Remember, according to market goss, Kareena Kapoor’s good friend Karan Johar had dropped her from Kal Ho Naa Ho for demanding the same fee as Shah Rukh Khan. More recently, Kareena was said to have been put on hold for asking for Rs 12 crore to play Sita in Aloukik Desai’s Ramayana. Unit members are said to have sniggered, “We can always get another, much younger actress to play Sita for a fraction of that amount.”

Shobhaa De in The Times Of India