This 15 August, A Kargil Village Will Celebrate 49 Years of Independence

"She cries a lot. But, what can we do in such situations? We don't get visas easily, how will we go from here?" says Mohammad Ali, as he sits next to his distraught wife, in the barren mountains of Ladakh's Kargil district.

Ali's wife Fatima has been longing to meet her only surviving sister in Pakistan, who she last saw in 1971, just before the Indian Army took possession of Hunderman Brok from Pakistan.