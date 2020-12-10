No Homeland, No Human Rights: Lives of Afghan Refugees in India

Nisar Ahmed and his family left their home, in Afghanistan, and escaped to India in February 2016. The Taliban wanted him to carry arms and ammunitions hidden in his furniture consignment from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

He refused, and soon after was being targeted and threatened by the Taliban.

First, Sherzai’s son was kidnapped and beaten up brutally, then his car was stopped and he was looted and beaten up. Sherzai complained to the authorities but no one helped.