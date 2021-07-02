Stampede-Like Situation at Vaccination Centre in Madhya Pradesh

A stampede-like situation was seen at a vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Thursday, 1 July, when a crowd of people, ignoring social distancing, tried to raise the shutters and enter the centre in order to get the jab.

Around half of the 600 people who had turned up to get vaccinated, had to be turned away as the centre only had 280 doses, The Indian Express reported.

As per District Immunisation Officer LN Sahu, a community hall in Lodikheda area of Sausar block was turned into a vaccination centre. Before the centre was opened at 8 am, a crowd had assembled there. The police were later deployed to bring the situation under control.