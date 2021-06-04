3,000 Doctors Resign After Madhya Pradesh HC Calls Strike Illegal

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday, directed the junior doctors to resume their duties within 24 hours.
Junior doctors working in the six government medical colleges of MP resigned from their posts on Thursday and submitted their resignations to the dean of their respective colleges, Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (MPJDA) president Dr Arvind Meena said.
Meena informed that the strike will continue till their demands are fulfilled.
Meanwhile, junior doctors have demanded a hike in stipend and free treatment for them and their families if they contract coronavirus.
On Thursday, the court while hearing a petition called the strike 'unconstitutional' and asked the MPJDA members to return to work within the next 24 hours, while hearing a petition.
Almost 3,000 junior doctors from six medical colleges GMC Bhopal, MGM Indore, NSCBMC Jabalpur, BMC Sagar, SSMC Rewa, and GRMC Gwalior resigned in protest.
"The government has promised to raise the stipend by 24 percent and till they raise it to that limit, the strike will continue," Dr Meena said.
A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed and Justice Sujoy Paul said in case the striking doctors do not resume duties the state government must take strict action against them.
