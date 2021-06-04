3,000 Doctors Resign After Madhya Pradesh HC Calls Strike Illegal

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday, 3 June, directed the junior doctors to resume their duties within 24 hours and termed the ongoing protest 'illegal' after 3,000 medicos resigned from their posts.

Junior doctors working in the six government medical colleges of MP resigned from their posts on Thursday and submitted their resignations to the dean of their respective colleges, Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (MPJDA) president Dr Arvind Meena said.

Meena informed that the strike will continue till their demands are fulfilled.

Meanwhile, junior doctors have demanded a hike in stipend and free treatment for them and their families if they contract coronavirus.