COVID Lockdowns Leave Migrant Workers Struggling for Healthcare, Vaccination

Routinely excluded from urban healthcare systems, India's migrant workers struggled to find medical help for COVID-19 and other diseases during the second wave of the pandemic, a recent survey by labour rights organisation Aajeevika Bureau found. They also had trouble accessing free COVID-19 vaccines.

Of the migrant workers interviewed in the first week of May 2021, 27 percent had COVID-19 or other diseases during the second surge. Of them, 70 percent struggled to find treatment, 58 percent got no support from their employers and 62 percent were forced to borrow heavily to cover the healthcare costs, shows Aajeevika's telephonic survey of 195 migrant workers in Ahmedabad.

In a two-part series based on the survey, we explore the impact of the sporadic state lockdowns on the lives of migrant workers who have chosen to remain in cities.