Bihar: 23 Dead in Suspected Hooch Tragedy in Gopalganj, West Champaran Districts

At least 23 people have died and a few others got seriously ill on the eve of Diwali after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor in Bihar's Gopalganj and West Champaran districts, local authorities informed on Thursday, 4 November.

While 15 people have died in Gopalganj's Mohammadpur area, eight people have died in Bettiah area of West Champaran district.

The incident took place a week after five persons lost their lives in a similar incident in Muzaffarpur's Repura village.

According to their families, the men had consumed liquor on Tuesday evening and their health deteriorated in the night.

A relative of one of the deceased Santosh Shah informed police that he had consumed liquor in the evening.