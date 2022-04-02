Ghaziabad: Civic Body Bans Sale of Raw Meat During Navratri

Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has banned the sale of raw meat in the city from 2-10 April in the wake of Navratri. Image used for representational purposes.
Photo: Accessed by The Quint
The order will cover five zones of the district and will enforce the shutdown of meat shops in both urban and rural areas. Authorities described it as a routine order, which is issued every year.
"The order is issued every year, and the ban only exists during Navratri. The sale of raw meat will remain prohibited in these five zones. The communication has been given to all Nagar Nigam departments concerned," Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said.
Food Safety Officer NN Jha went to many areas of the city on Friday and asked meat shops and non-vegetarian hotels to shut down. A video being shared online shows Jha saying, "If the shops are opened, then they will be destroyed by using a bulldozer." NN Jha said that all meat shops would remain closed during Navratri.
On 31 March, Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar wrote to the district magistrate highlighting that several restaurants in his constituency were selling meat in the open. He requested officials to take action against such establishments to "prevent any possible spread of disease."
Gurjar has also issued several appeals to close meat shops during festivals in the past.
Last year in October, members of several Hindutva outfits forcefully shut down meat shops in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Videos of the same went viral on social media.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)