Sonali Phogat’s Death: How the Case Evolved From ‘Heart Attack’ To ‘Murder’

As mentioned above, the police had earlier said that the cause of Phogat's death is established as heart attack.

However, her post-mortem report revealed 'multiple blunt force injuries' on her body. After which, the police on Thursday, 25 August, added sections of murder to the registered FIR, and the two accused were detained and questioned overnight.

On Friday, 26 August, the police arrested Sukhwinder and Sudhir and took them for medical checkup. The police in its statement also said that the accused spiked Phogat's drink with some obnoxious substance and forced her to drink it.

"Later she was taken by Sangwan and Singh to the hotel where they were staying, and then to St Anthony's hospital, where she was declared brought dead," the police added.