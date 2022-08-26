Phogat 'Murder': Goa's 'Curlies' Restaurant Back in Limelight After 14 Years

“From the evidence on record it appeared that Scarlett Keeling was taken to Curlies prior to her arrival at the Lui's Shack where she finally died,” advocate Vikram Varma, a lawyer who represented the deceased's mother, Fiona Mackeown, told PTI on Thursday, 25 August.

He said the evidence also revealed “she could have already been intoxicated with dangerous narcotics prior to arriving at Lui's Shack.”

Now, the restaurant is again in news following the death of Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Hisar in Haryana and found fame on TikTok, the popular video hosting service now banned in India.