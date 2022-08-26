BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Last Rites To Be Conducted Today in Haryana's Hisar

Yashodhra, the daughter of Sonali Phogat, along with others carrying the mortal remains of her mother during the funeral procession in Hisar on Friday, 26 August.
(Photo: PTI)
The last rites of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat will be held in Haryana's Hisar on Friday, 26 August.
Phogat's seven-year-old daughter Yashodhara and others were seen carrying her mortal remains during the funeral procession in a farmhouse in Hisar.
Phogat had died in Goa while she was on a shoot. The 41-year-old actor-turned-politician complained of uneasiness, after which she was rushed to Goa's St Anthony Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
While initial reports suggested that she had died of a heart attack, a post mortem conducted in Goa indicated that Phogat had suffered multiple "blunt force injuries."
Meanwhile, two associates of the late BJP leader were questioned overnight by the Goa Police in the case of her alleged murder, an official said on Friday.
The two persons, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, figure in the FIR filed in the case.
"They have been detained, not arrested," inspector Prashal PN Desai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The police had registered the FIR against Sangwan and Wasi on the complaint of Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka, who alleged that she had been murdered.
The Goa Police added the murder charge in the case of Phogat's "unnatural death" after forensic experts conducted the body's autopsy on Thursday.
He also reiterated the family's demand of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.
