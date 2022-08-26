BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Last Rites To Be Conducted Today in Haryana's Hisar

The last rites of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat will be held in Haryana's Hisar on Friday, 26 August.

Phogat's seven-year-old daughter Yashodhara and others were seen carrying her mortal remains during the funeral procession in a farmhouse in Hisar.

Phogat had died in Goa while she was on a shoot. The 41-year-old actor-turned-politician complained of uneasiness, after which she was rushed to Goa's St Anthony Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

While initial reports suggested that she had died of a heart attack, a post mortem conducted in Goa indicated that Phogat had suffered multiple "blunt force injuries."