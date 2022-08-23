BJP Leader and Tik Tok Star Sonali Phogat Dies of Heart Attack in Goa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday, 22 August.

Phogat had gone to Goa for two days on a shoot. The 41-year-old had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday, after which she was taken to the hospital, according to News 18.

Currently, the post-mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital. In 2016, her husband Sanjay Phogat had been found dead at a farmhouse.