BJP Leader and Tik Tok Star Sonali Phogat Dies of Heart Attack in Goa
BJP had fielded Phogat as its candidate for the Adampur seat in the 2019 Assembly elections in Haryana.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday, 22 August.
Phogat had gone to Goa for two days on a shoot. The 41-year-old had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday, after which she was taken to the hospital, according to News 18.
Currently, the post-mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital. In 2016, her husband Sanjay Phogat had been found dead at a farmhouse.
Haryana BJP had fielded Phogat as its candidate for the Adampur seat in the 2019 Assembly elections in the state. She had lost the seat to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
In a conversation with The Quint in 2019, she had said that she was a farmer's daughter and had been a member of the BJP for 12 years.
Phogat had also appeared in the 14th edition of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.
(With inputs from News18.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: BJP Tik Tok Sonali Phogat
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.