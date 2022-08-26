BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Last Rites To Be Conducted Today in Haryana's Hisar
Two people named in the FIR in connection with Phogat's death have been detained by the Goa Police.
The last rites of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat will be held in Haryana's Hisar on Friday, 26 August.
Phogat's seven-year-old daughter Yashodhara and others were seen carrying her mortal remains during the funeral procession in a farmhouse in Hisar.
Phogat had died in Goa while she was on a shoot. The 41-year-old actor-turned-politician complained of uneasiness, after which she was rushed to Goa's St Anthony Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
While initial reports suggested that she had died of a heart attack, a post mortem conducted in Goa indicated that Phogat had suffered multiple "blunt force injuries."
Subsequently, the police made out a case of "unnatural death" and included the murder charge in the First Information Report (FIR).
Two People Held, Questioned in the Case
Meanwhile, two associates of the late BJP leader were questioned overnight by the Goa Police in the case of her alleged murder, an official said on Friday.
The two persons, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, figure in the FIR filed in the case.
"They have been detained, not arrested," inspector Prashal PN Desai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The police had registered the FIR against Sangwan and Wasi on the complaint of Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka, who alleged that she had been murdered.
The Goa Police added the murder charge in the case of Phogat's "unnatural death" after forensic experts conducted the body's autopsy on Thursday.
Dhaka, however, said that he was not satisfied with the post-mortem done in Goa, and demanded that it should be carried out again at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.
He also reiterated the family's demand of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.
Topics: Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana Last Rites
