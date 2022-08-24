'Something Fishy Going On': Sonali Phogat's Last Phone Call to Her Sister

Sonali Phogat.
"My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack," said Rupesh, the sister of Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa earlier this week.
"I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and that something fishy is going on. Later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up," Rupesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
However, her kin claims that she didn't have any medical issues and it was not possible for her to have died of a heart attack.
"My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," she said.
The Haryana BJP had fielded Phogat as its candidate for the Adampur seat in the 2019 Assembly elections in the state. In a conversation with The Quint in 2019, she said that she was a farmer's daughter and had been a member of the BJP for 12 years.
