'Something Fishy Going On': Sonali Phogat's Last Phone Call to Her Sister

"My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack," said Rupesh, the sister of Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa earlier this week.

"I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and that something fishy is going on. Later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up," Rupesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.