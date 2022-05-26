‘Pariwarwaadi Parties Have No Interest in Development’: PM Modi in Hyderabad

Attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, Modi said that the entire country is watching how people in Telangana are suffering, adding that BJP workers are also being targeted in the state.

He stated that the country’s youth is not getting a chance to enter politics because of dynastic parties and such parties are the "biggest enemy of democracy."

He said that he envisions India free from dynasty politics which is will pave the way for development in the nation.

Our country has seen how corruption becomes the face of those political parties dedicated to one family, Modi said.