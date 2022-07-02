Modi, Nadda in Hyderabad Today as BJP Eyes Big Push With National Executive Meet

BJP national president JP Nadda in Hyderabad.
(Photo: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday, 2 July, ahead of BJP's two-day long national executive meeting.
BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders from 119 constituencies are also slated to attend the meeting.
This is set to be followed by a huge public meeting to be addressed by PM Modi.
While the city is decked out in saffron posters and hoardings to welcome the entourage, the ruling party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has also organised their own rally in support of the Opposition's Presidential Yashwant Sinha.
Instead, the CM received Yashwant Sinha at the airport.
This is the first time in 18 years that Hyderabad is hosting BJP's national executive meeting, and it is clear that they aren't holding back on their rallying with the city covered in banners and posters showcasing the party's achievements.
Most parts of the city have been covered with cutouts, colourful posters and banners put up by both BJP and TRS highlighting their respective agendas. BJP, in its campaign, highlighted Modi and its NEC while the regional party accentuated the TRS government's achievements.
Both the parties have released full-page advertisements on Saturday in several vernacular and English newspapers.
BJP president J P Nadda also held a road show after his arrival in the city.
However, in a show of strength to match the BJPS's, the ruling party in Telangana, TRS, have organised massive rallies of their own.
Taking to Twitter, Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, K T Rama Rao, took a jibe at BJP's executive council meeting and attendees.
Briefing reporters, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh also attacked Chief Minister KCR for not visiting his office during his over 3000 days of tenure for even 30 hours, spending "colourful evenings", promoting family rule and ignoring those who made sacrifices for the state's creation, reported news agency ANI.
After Maharashtra, BJP has its sights set on the southern states, and from the looks of it, they aren't holding back in their attempt to consolidate power in the region, starting with Telangana which is heading for Assembly polls in 2023.
Here are some key points to know about what the BJP's agenda for the next two days.
Expansion of the party, and induction of more party workers is likely to be a key agenda at the meeting, reported news agency PTI.
A massive public rally is to be held after the meeting on Sunday, at the parade grounds, where PM Modi is scheduled to address the gathering.
The BJP is also holding an exhibition, showcasing photographs of key moments of the Telangana liberation movement, and highlighting the state's heritage and culture.
The exhibition is also said to showcase the 'atrocities' of Razakars (Nizam's militia before the then Hyderabad state was liberated in 1948), and BJP's evolution and governance agenda in the state.
(Written with inputs from ANI, PTI, and Mint.)
