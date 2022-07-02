Modi, Nadda in Hyderabad Today as BJP Eyes Big Push With National Executive Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday, 2 July, ahead of BJP's two-day long national executive meeting.

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders from 119 constituencies are also slated to attend the meeting.

This is set to be followed by a huge public meeting to be addressed by PM Modi.

While the city is decked out in saffron posters and hoardings to welcome the entourage, the ruling party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has also organised their own rally in support of the Opposition's Presidential Yashwant Sinha.