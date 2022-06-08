Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Is Mastermind, Say Police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Special CP (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal said on Wednesday, 8 June.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Delhi Police Special CP (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal said on Wednesday 8 June, adding that a close associate of one of the shooters had been arrested.
Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, who is a close associate of the main shooter in the case, has been arrested, the police said, adding that at least five people were involved in the killing.
"Maharashtra Police has been given Kamble's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing," Dhaliwal said.
The police further added that five more suspects had been identified in connection with the singer's murder.
"Delhi Police Special Cell has been working on the Moose Wala case. Attempts are being made to arrest the accused persons as soon as possible. The case is registered in Punjab, but our effort has been to ensure the killers are arrested. Identification of killers is the first step. The special cell has been working against organised crime and gangs," Dhaliwal added.
On the other hand, Maharashtra Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order) said that two residents of Pune, Santosh Yadav and Saurabh Mahakal, were involved in the killing of Moose Wala, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has sought a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala. Brar aka Satinder Singh is a close associate of Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.
