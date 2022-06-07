ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan Denies Threat Calls, Dispute With Anyone In Statement to Police

Salman Khan received the letter on Sunday, 5 June

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received an anonymous threat letter the police had said on Sunday 5 June. An investigation had been launched immediately regarding the same, the police had added. Moreover, Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened actor Salman Khan's security.

Statements of Salman Khan and his father had been recorded by the Mumbai Police after they had received the threat letter. Salman Khan has now denied receiving threat calls, threats from any person or having a dispute with anyone in the recent past, ANI reported.

Moreover, Salman was in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022. He had returned to Mumbai on Sunday and received the letter. The threat had come a few days after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his village in Punjab's Mansa district.

