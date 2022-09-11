Moose Wala Murder: Shooter Deepak Mundi, 2 Others Sent to 6-Day Police Remand

A Punjab court on Sunday, 11 September, sent Deepak Mundi, Kapil Pandit, and Rajinder, all accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, to six-day police remand, news agency ANI reported.

All three of them were arrested by AGTF team on Saturday, 10 September, at WestBengal – Nepal border, Punjab Police DGP, Gaurav Yadav said.