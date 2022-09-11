Moose Wala Murder: Shooter Deepak Mundi, 2 Others Sent to 6-Day Police Remand

Sidhu Moose Wala.
(Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)
A Punjab court on Sunday, 11 September, sent Deepak Mundi, Kapil Pandit, and Rajinder, all accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, to six-day police remand, news agency ANI reported.
All three of them were arrested by AGTF team on Saturday, 10 September, at WestBengal – Nepal border, Punjab Police DGP, Gaurav Yadav said.
The three accused were brought from Delhi and kept in the CIA police station in Punjab's Mansa earlier on Sunday.
"A total of 23 accused have been arrested so far. 2 accused were neutralized in an encounter and so far 35 accused nominated. Red Corner Notice has been issued against Goldy Brar through Interpol with the help of central agencies," Punjab Police DGP said.
Police had identified six shooters who were involved in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Mundi was the sixth shooter who was absconding so far.
As mentioned above, Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police in an encounter. Ankit Sersa, Priyavrat Fauji, and Kashish were arrested by Delhi Police special cell.
On Saturday, Punjab Police also arrested Bishnoi's gang member Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, in Mohali's Kharar.
Manpreet, 25, is facing two criminal cases, one each in Ludhiana and Kharar, the SSP said. A 9mm Glock pistol, ten 0.32 pistols, three cartridges and a luxury car were recovered from him, police said.
The weapons were supplied to him by one Ashwani Kumar, resident of Pehowa in Haryana. Kumar has already been arrested.
(With inputs from ANI.)
