Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Shooter Deepak Mundi Arrested by Punjab Police

Deepak Mundi, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has been accused of murdering famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been arrested by the Punjab police in Mohali in a joint operation with the Delhi police.

Two of Mundi's associates have also been arrested. The police have recovered 11 pistols from Mundi.

In a tweet, Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab Police DGP has said: