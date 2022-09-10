Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Shooter Deepak Mundi Arrested by Punjab Police

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.
(Photo: The Quint)
Deepak Mundi, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has been accused of murdering famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been arrested by the Punjab police in Mohali in a joint operation with the Delhi police.
Two of Mundi's associates have also been arrested. The police have recovered 11 pistols from Mundi.
In a tweet, Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab Police DGP has said:
Police had identified six shooters who were involved in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Mundi was the sixth shooter who was absconding so far.
Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police in an encounter. Ankit Sersa, Priyavrat Fauji, and Kashish were arrested by Delhi Police special cell.
Bishnoi's gang member Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, was nabbed in Kharar here, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said.
Manpreet, 25, is facing two criminal cases, one each in Ludhiana and Kharar, the SSP said. A 9mm Glock pistol, ten 0.32 pistols, three cartridges and a luxury car were recovered from him, police said.
The weapons were supplied to him by one Ashwani Kumar, resident of Pehowa in Haryana. Kumar has already been arrested.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)