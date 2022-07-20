Punjab Police, Gangsters Accused in Moose Wala Murder Exchange Fire, 1 Dead

The Punjab police and the gangsters accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala are engaged in a gunfight in Amritsar's Bhakna village, sources told The Quint.

The gangsters involved in the exchange are reported to be Manpreet Manu Kussa, and Jagroop Roopa, who the Punjab police had identified through CCTV footage.

While sources say that Roopa has been killed in the exchange, an official confirmation from the police is awaited.

Three policemen have also been injured in the firing, and have been taken to the hospital, sources said.