Punjab Police, Gangsters Accused in Moose Wala Murder Exchange Fire, 1 Dead

The Punjab police and the gangsters accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala exchanged fire in Amritsar's Bhakna village on Wednesday, 20 July, sources told The Quint.

One of the gangsters has been killed in the encounter, they added.

The gangsters involved in the encounter are reported to be Manpreet Manu Kussa, and Jagroop Roopa, who the Punjab police had identified through CCTV footage.