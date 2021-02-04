Plea for Journo Kappan to See Ailing Mother Yet to Be Listed in SC

Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUJW) has moved an urgent plea seeking interim bail for journalist Siddique Kappan so that he can visit his seriously ailing mother. However, it is yet to be listed for hearing in the Supreme Court.

The KUWJ had approached the Supreme Court for interim bail for the journalist on Friday, 29 January. Kappan’s family, from Kerala’s Malappuram, has said his mother is on her deathbed.