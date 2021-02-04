‘Free Siddique Kappan Too’: Reporter Mandeep Punia on Leaving Jail

Journalist Mandeep Punia, who was granted bail by a Delhi Court on Tuesday, 2 February, walked out of the Tihar Jail and asked the government to free other journalists, too.

“We are all reporters…I was stopped from doing my job. And there are multiple other reporters, too, who have been stopped from doing their job in the past.”

Mandeep Punia, then pointed out that reporting from ground zero is a very difficult task. He also sought the release of journalist Siddique Kappan.