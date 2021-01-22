SC Allows Journalist Siddique Kappan to Video Call His Sick Mother

The Supreme Court on Friday, 22 January allowed arrested journalist Siddique Kappan to speak to his 90-year-old ailing mother, through a video call.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal spoke for the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, urging the court to make an exception for Kappan, saying “I don't mind the court dismissing it (the petition) but hear us. Mr Kappan's mother is unconscious... we filed (an) application. Before (his) mother passes away, allow video conferencing so that he can talk to her,” NDTV quoted.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, had urged the court to leave the request to him, Live Law reported. The hearing was also adjourned to next week, as per his request. Consequently, the Bench led by CJI SA Bobde allowed the request for video conferencing.