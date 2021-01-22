SC Allows Journalist Siddique Kappan to Video Call His Sick Mother
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, had urged the court to leave the request to him.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 22 January allowed arrested journalist Siddique Kappan to speak to his 90-year-old ailing mother, through a video call.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal spoke for the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, urging the court to make an exception for Kappan, saying “I don't mind the court dismissing it (the petition) but hear us. Mr Kappan's mother is unconscious... we filed (an) application. Before (his) mother passes away, allow video conferencing so that he can talk to her,” NDTV quoted.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, had urged the court to leave the request to him, Live Law reported. The hearing was also adjourned to next week, as per his request. Consequently, the Bench led by CJI SA Bobde allowed the request for video conferencing.
Kappan’s Detention
Kappan has been under arrest since 5 October, 2020, and was held while he was travelling to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras to cover the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman on the basis of a “tip about suspicious people”. A section of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was applied in the FIR against Kappan.
Since then, the the journalist from Kerala has been jailed in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
The journalists union has denied the allegations levied on him and expressed that Mr Kappan was tortured in jail. They also approached the Supreme Court in October, on a habeas corpus plea, where they called Mr Kappan's detention "illegal" and asked the UP government to present him in court.
(With inputs from Live Law and NDTV)
