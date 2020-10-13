ED to Quiz Scribe Sidhique Kappan, 3 Others Held on Way to Hathras

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question four people, including journalist Sidhique Kappan, who were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on their way to Hathras last week.

Kappan, a Delhi-based Malayali journalist was en route to Hathras to report on the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, when he was booked by the police and charged with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and sedition.

On Monday, 12 October, a habeas corpus plea by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) to produce Kappan before the Supreme Court was adjourned by four weeks. The UP police alleged that the four arrested were suspected to be members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).