Shillong Teer Result for 5 June 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Here

Shillong Teer Result for today, 5 June 2024: Download the winning numbers from meghalayateer.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Shillong Teer Result for 5 June 2024 will be declared on the official website.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result for 5 June 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducted the Shillong Teer lottery game for today, Wednesday, 5 June. Concerned participants are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for today to be released on the website - meghalayateer.com. As per the timings set by the officials, the Round 1 winning number will be announced after 4 pm and the Round 2 winners will be declared at 5 pm. You can check the winners and latest details on the website.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Wednesday, 5 June, will be released in PDF formats. You can download them easily from the website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the common numbers, dream numbers, and lucky numbers for Wednesday. Stay alert to know all the important updates.

Interested people can also participate in Khanapara, Jowai and Ladrymbai Teer games conducted by the KHASA. Please remember the result date and time if you are participating in the games and follow the announcements.

Shillong Teer Game for 5 June 2024: Details

Interested people can read the rules of the Shillong Teer lottery game. Each archer will get around fifty arrows at the beginning of the competition. They must shoot them at a specific target within two minutes to be the winner.

Archers can shoot thirty arrows in the first round and twenty in the second round. The officials will announce the winners for both rounds at the scheduled time.

The Teer lottery tickets are available from Monday to Saturday after 10 am. You can get your ticket from around 5000 authentic ticket booking counters across the state. Remember the rules of the game carefully.

Anybody can play the Teer game and win prizes at the end. Please note that the association does not hold the competition on Sundays.

Shillong Teer Result for 5 June 2024: How To Download

Let's read the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for 5 June 2024, online:

  • Access meghalayateer.com to find the result link.

  • Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 5 June" on the homepage.

  • The PDF files will appear on a new page.

  • Check the numbers and other details properly.

  • Download the Teer PDFs from the site.

Winning Numbers for 5 June 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

First Round Winner: 62

Second Round Winner: 21

JUWAI MORNING TEER

First Round Winner: 96

Second Round Winner: 00

JUWAI TEER RESULT

First Round Winner: 93

Second Round Winner: 25

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

First Round Winner: 4:12 pm

Second Round Winner: 5:07 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

First Round Winner: 4:21 pm

Second Round Winner: 4:55 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm

Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

First Round Winner: 7:30 pm

Second Round Winner: 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

First Round Winner: 8:15 pm

Second Round Winner: 9 pm

Published: 05 Jun 2024,03:00 PM IST

