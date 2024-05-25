Shillong Teer Result, 25 May 2024: Get Round 1 and 2 Live Winning Numbers Today

Shillong Teer Live Result, 25 May 2024: Shillong Teer result has been declared today on Saturday, 25 May 2024. Participants can now check winning numbers for both round 1 and round 2 on the official website at meghalayateer.com. The first round of Shillong Teer takes place in the morning while as the second round takes place in the afternoon. The result for both rounds is released as a two digit number. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer is an amazing archery based lottery game played daily from Monday to Saturday.

During the game, participants have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. In addition to winning prize money, Shillong Teer helps people in enhancing their archery skills. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means. Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer.