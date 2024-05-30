Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result: First and Second Round Winning Numbers On 30 May 2024

Shillong Teer Result: First and Second Round Winning Numbers On 30 May 2024

Shillong Teer Result on Thursday, 30 May 2024: Round 1 and 2 winning numbers are listed below.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

Shillong Teer Result for 30 May 2024. Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers.

|

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result for 30 May 2024: The Shillong Teer result for Thursday, 30 May 2024 has been declared, and is now available on the official website, at meghalayateer.com. Shillong Teer is a well-liked archery- based lottery game in Meghalaya, India. The rules of this game are simple, players must predict precisely how many arrows will strike a target during two shooting rounds to win. 

The first round of Shillong Teer (morning) generally takes place before the afternoon while as the second round (night teer) takes place in the evening up to 9 pm.

The state also hosts other teer games similar to Shillong Teer, including Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer Result is posted as a two-digit number on the aforementioned website, after it is officially announced.

Where To Buy Shillong Teer Tickets?

There are over 5,000 ticket booking counters spread out across different districts of Shillong from where users can get the Shillong Teer tickets. Users are advised to buy the tickets from authentic counters only.

What is the Price of Shillong Teer Tickets?

A Shillong Teer ticket might cost anything between Rs 1 and Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result?

Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result on Thurday, 30 May 2024

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 30 May 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.

SHILLONG TEER RESULT on 30 MAY 2024: ROUND 1 and 2 WINNING NUMBERS

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 59

Winning number for Second Round: 87

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 12

Winning number for Second Round: 64

JUWAI TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 2:45 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 3:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:12 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 5:07 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:21 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:55 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

