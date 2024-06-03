Kerala Lottery Result on 3 June 2024: Win Win W 772 Prize Money List & Winners

Kerala Lottery Result on 3 June 2024: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has officially declared the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 772 result for Monday, 3 June 2024. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF of Win Win W 772 will be issued by the concerned authorities after 4 pm on the website. All pertinent information, including prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more, will be included in the result PDF.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winning amount is Rs 75,00,000 for first winner. Second winner is eligible for a prize money of Rs 5,00,000. A complete prize money list is given below for your reference. Each winner receives a different winning amount. The winners have one month from the date the results are announced to present their lottery tickets to the concerned officials in order to receive the winning prize.

Check live results of Win Win W 772 here.