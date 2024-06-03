Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 Here

Read the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024 here.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024: The Shillong Teer Result for today, Monday, 3 June 2024, will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will declare the winning numbers for rounds 1 and 2 after 4 pm. Participants must keep a close eye on the website to know the winners and the latest updates. The Shillong Teer game is an exciting archery competition that is held from Monday to Saturday. Please note that it is not conducted on Sundays.
The Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 3 June, will be released in PDF formats so that it is easier for participants to download them from meghalayateer.com. The Rounds 1 and 2 pdfs will contain the winning numbers. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of twelve clubs that hold different lottery games in the state.
The other popular Teer games are Khanapara, Jowai, and Ladrymbai Teer. All the results are announced by the KHASA at specific times. You must keep track of the winners every day.
New players can read the Shillong Teer lottery sambad game rules before buying the tickets. Each archer gets fifty arrows at the start of the competition for both rounds. They must divide the arrows and shoot at a predetermined target to win the game.
The winners for round 1 are declared after 4 pm by the KHASA. The round 2 winners are announced by 5 pm. You can know the lucky winning numbers via the website.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024:
Access the website - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024" on the homepage.
The Shillong Teer winning numbers will open on a new page.
Check the details and download the PDFs from the website.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 14
Round 2 Winner: 93
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 23
Round 2 Winner: 59
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 30
Round 2 Winner: 61
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:12 pm
Round 2 Winner: 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:21 pm
Round 2 Winner: 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 7:30 pm
Round 2 Winner: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner: 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 03 Jun 2024,03:02 PM IST