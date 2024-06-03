Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 Here

Shillong Teer Result for today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 winning numbers from meghalayateer.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

Read the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024 here.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024: The Shillong Teer Result for today, Monday, 3 June 2024, will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will declare the winning numbers for rounds 1 and 2 after 4 pm. Participants must keep a close eye on the website to know the winners and the latest updates. The Shillong Teer game is an exciting archery competition that is held from Monday to Saturday. Please note that it is not conducted on Sundays.

The Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 3 June, will be released in PDF formats so that it is easier for participants to download them from meghalayateer.com. The Rounds 1 and 2 pdfs will contain the winning numbers. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of twelve clubs that hold different lottery games in the state.

The other popular Teer games are Khanapara, Jowai, and Ladrymbai Teer. All the results are announced by the KHASA at specific times. You must keep track of the winners every day.

Shillong Teer Lottery Game for 3 June: Rules

New players can read the Shillong Teer lottery sambad game rules before buying the tickets. Each archer gets fifty arrows at the start of the competition for both rounds. They must divide the arrows and shoot at a predetermined target to win the game.

You can use around thirty arrows in round 1 and the rest in round 2. Please note that each player gets only two minutes to shoot the arrows at the target.

The winners for round 1 are declared after 4 pm by the KHASA. The round 2 winners are announced by 5 pm. You can know the lucky winning numbers via the website.

Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024: How To Download

Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024:

  • Access the website - meghalayateer.com.

  • Click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024" on the homepage.

  • The Shillong Teer winning numbers will open on a new page.

  • Check the details and download the PDFs from the website.

Winners for 3 June 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winner: 14

Round 2 Winner: 93

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winner: 23

Round 2 Winner: 59

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 30

Round 2 Winner: 61

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 4:12 pm

Round 2 Winner: 5:07 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 4:21 pm

Round 2 Winner: 4:55 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm

Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 7:30 pm

Round 2 Winner: 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm

Round 2 Winner: 9 pm

Published: 03 Jun 2024,03:02 PM IST

