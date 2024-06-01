Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 656 Declared on 1 June; How To Download PDF

Know how to download the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 656 result for 1 June.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 656 draw is officially declared today, Saturday, 1 June 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad draw who were patiently waiting to check the winners must visit the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link is activated and the State Lottery Department of Kerala is announcing the winning number for each prize money. Interested participants are requested to check the winners carefully. They can claim their prize from the department.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 656 will be released in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement on Saturday. The live result link is activated at 3 pm and the PDF is released after 4 pm. You can download the lottery sambad winning numbers from keralalotteries.com after the PDF link is activated online.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts lottery draws for all interested people who want to win prize money. You can check the lottery details on the official website before participating.
Lottery draw winners must submit their tickets and personal documents to the department to receive the prize. They should follow the rules and the deadline to claim the cash prize from the officials.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 656 prize money list for Saturday, 1 June 2024, here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 656 on Saturday:
Browse through keralalotteries.com to open the result link.
Click on the active option "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 656 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad will appear on a new page.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers and the prize money mentioned in the result.
Tap on the download option to save a soft copy of the lottery result.
You can also save a printout of the same.
