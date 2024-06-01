Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 656 Declared on 1 June; How To Download PDF

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 656 draw is officially declared today, Saturday, 1 June 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad draw who were patiently waiting to check the winners must visit the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link is activated and the State Lottery Department of Kerala is announcing the winning number for each prize money. Interested participants are requested to check the winners carefully. They can claim their prize from the department.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 656 will be released in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement on Saturday. The live result link is activated at 3 pm and the PDF is released after 4 pm. You can download the lottery sambad winning numbers from keralalotteries.com after the PDF link is activated online.