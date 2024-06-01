Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 656 Declared on 1 June; How To Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 656 Declared on 1 June; How To Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 1 June 2024: Download the Karunya KR 656 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Know how to download the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 656 result for 1 June.

|

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know how to download the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 656 result for 1 June.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 656 draw is officially declared today, Saturday, 1 June 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad draw who were patiently waiting to check the winners must visit the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link is activated and the State Lottery Department of Kerala is announcing the winning number for each prize money. Interested participants are requested to check the winners carefully. They can claim their prize from the department.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 656 will be released in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement on Saturday. The live result link is activated at 3 pm and the PDF is released after 4 pm. You can download the lottery sambad winning numbers from keralalotteries.com after the PDF link is activated online.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result On 31 May 2024: Prize Money & Winners of Nirmal NR 382

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts lottery draws for all interested people who want to win prize money. You can check the lottery details on the official website before participating.

The Karunya KR lottery sambad draw results are declared every Saturday. Any changes in the result announcement date or time are informed earlier via the website. Anybody can check the results online.

Lottery draw winners must submit their tickets and personal documents to the department to receive the prize. They should follow the rules and the deadline to claim the cash prize from the officials.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 656 Prize Money: 1 June 2024

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 656 prize money list for Saturday, 1 June 2024, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 June 2024: How To Win In-Game Rewards
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 1 June: How To Download Karunya KR 656 PDF

Read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 656 on Saturday:

  • Browse through keralalotteries.com to open the result link.

  • Click on the active option "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 656 Result" on the homepage.

  • The lottery sambad will appear on a new page.

  • Go through the lottery ticket numbers and the prize money mentioned in the result.

  • Tap on the download option to save a soft copy of the lottery result.

  • You can also save a printout of the same.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 31 May 2024: How To Win Rewards & Diamonds

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT