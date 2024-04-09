Shillong Teer Result, 9 April 2024: Winning Numbers for First & Second Round

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result, 9 April 2024: Winning Numbers for First & Second Round

Shillong Teer Result for 9 April 2024 has been declared. Check round 1 and 2 winning numbers below.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Shillong Teer Result for 9 April 2024. Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result on 9 April 2024:  Shillong Teer is the name of the archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors must shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The players who hit the target the most in the first and second rounds win.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Rules of Shillong Teer Game

The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than fifty arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the match is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.

Shillong Teer Ticket Price

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

Steps To Check Shillong Teer Result

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 9 April 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Result Today: Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers for 9 April 2024

Shillong Morning Teer

Winning number for First Round: 52

Winning number for Second Round: 24

Juwai Morning Teer

Winning number for First Round: 04

Winning number for Second Round: 33

Khanpara Teer

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm

Juwai Teer Result

Winning number for First Round: Result Soon

Winning number for Second Round: Result Soon

Shillong Night Teer

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm.

