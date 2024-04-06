Shillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 6 April 2024

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for 6 April 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer game is an interesting archery game that promotes the sport and motivates people to participate in it. Interested participants patiently await the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 6 April 2024. The Rounds 1 and 2 results PDFs will be available only on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can download the PDFs and check the lucky winning numbers as soon as the links are activated. Make sure to keep a close eye on the site to know the official updates.
The Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 6 April, will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association on the site. Along with the winning numbers, you can check the dream numbers, lucky numbers, and common numbers on meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer lottery sambad game is popular in the state.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is an organisation of twelve groups that conducts the Teer lottery game at the Polo Stadium, in Shillong. The game takes place from Monday to Saturday.
According to the latest details, KHASA conducts Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer games. The results for all the Teer lottery games are announced at specific times.
Players get fifty arrows at the beginning and they must divide them between two rounds. As per the rules, you can shoot up to thirty arrows in the first round and the rest twenty in Round 2. You must shoot them within two minutes.
You must shoot the majority of arrows at the specific target to become the winner. The rules of the game are very simple.
Let's go through the easy steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 6 April 2024, online:
Go to meghalayateer.com to find the Teer result link.
Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 6 April 2024" on the page.
The lottery sambad PDF files for both rounds will open on your device.
Download the PDFs to your computer.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
First Round Winner: 90
Second Round Winner: 10
JUWAI MORNING TEER
First Round Winner: 88
Second Round Winner: 02
JUWAI TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 40
Second Round Winner: 08
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: Result at 3:55 pm
Second Round Winner: Result at 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: Result at 4:10 pm
Second Round Winner: Result at 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
First Round Winner: Result at 4:35 pm
Second Round Winner: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: Result at 7:30 pm
Second Round Winner: Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: Result at 8:15 pm
Second Round Winner: Result at 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)