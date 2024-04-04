Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result for Today, 4 April 2024: Winners for Rounds 1 and 2 Here

Shillong Teer Result for Today, 4 April 2024: Winners for Rounds 1 and 2 Here

Shillong Teer Result for 4 April 2024: The lottery results will be declared on meghalayateer.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 4 April.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 4 April.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 4 April 2024, will be out soon. You must keep checking the website - meghalayateer.com for the winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers, etc. The Teer lottery result will be declared in Rounds 1 and 2 and participants should check the winning numbers carefully. This is an exciting and distinctive lottery game where players get to show off their archery skills. You should also try this archery game once and win prize money.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 4 April, will be announced in PDF file formats for both rounds. You can find the PDF links on the site - meghalayateer.com between 4 pm and 5 pm. New players should note that the Teer lottery sambad game is conducted from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Also ReadShillong Teer Result Today, 3 April 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2

The Teer archery game is played at the Shillong Polo Stadium on the scheduled days. Other interesting games conducted by KHASA are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer.

Shillong Teer Lottery Game for 4 April 2024: Rules

The Shillong Teer is a competitive archery game where the participants get fifty arrows at the beginning. Since the game has two rounds, the arrows need to be divided.

As per the rules decided by KHASA, you can shoot around thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest twenty in Round 2, within two minutes, at a predetermined target.

The Shillong Teer lottery tickets can be bought from almost 5000 ticket booking counters across the state. The prices start from Rs 1 and go up to Rs 50. Make sure to buy tickets from authorized counters to play the archery game and win cash prizes.

Also ReadShillong Teer Result for 2 April 2024: Check Rounds 1 & 2 Winners Today; Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shillong Teer Result for 4 April 2024: How To Download

Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer lottery result for Thursday, 4 April 2024:

  • Browse through meghalayateer.com to find the active PDF links.

  • The option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 4 April 2024" will display on your screen.

  • Click on that and the PDFs will open.

  • Download the Teer lottery results for both rounds and know the winners.

Winning Numbers for 4 April 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winner: 01

Round 2 Winner: 92

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winner: 38

Round 2 Winner: 25

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 16

Round 2 Winner: 80

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 3:55 pm

Round 2 Winner: 4:50 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 4:10 pm

Round 2 Winner: 4:45 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm

Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today: Check Fifty Fifty FF 90 Winners on 3 April; Details

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 7:30 pm

Round 2 Winner: 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm

Round 2 Winner: 9 pm

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 409 Winners on 2 April; Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT