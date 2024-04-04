Shillong Teer Result for Today, 4 April 2024: Winners for Rounds 1 and 2 Here

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 4 April.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 4 April 2024, will be out soon. You must keep checking the website - meghalayateer.com for the winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers, etc. The Teer lottery result will be declared in Rounds 1 and 2 and participants should check the winning numbers carefully. This is an exciting and distinctive lottery game where players get to show off their archery skills. You should also try this archery game once and win prize money.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 4 April, will be announced in PDF file formats for both rounds. You can find the PDF links on the site - meghalayateer.com between 4 pm and 5 pm. New players should note that the Teer lottery sambad game is conducted from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.
The Teer archery game is played at the Shillong Polo Stadium on the scheduled days. Other interesting games conducted by KHASA are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer.
The Shillong Teer is a competitive archery game where the participants get fifty arrows at the beginning. Since the game has two rounds, the arrows need to be divided.
The Shillong Teer lottery tickets can be bought from almost 5000 ticket booking counters across the state. The prices start from Rs 1 and go up to Rs 50. Make sure to buy tickets from authorized counters to play the archery game and win cash prizes.
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer lottery result for Thursday, 4 April 2024:
Browse through meghalayateer.com to find the active PDF links.
The option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 4 April 2024" will display on your screen.
Click on that and the PDFs will open.
Download the Teer lottery results for both rounds and know the winners.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 01
Round 2 Winner: 92
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 38
Round 2 Winner: 25
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 16
Round 2 Winner: 80
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 3:55 pm
Round 2 Winner: 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:10 pm
Round 2 Winner: 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 7:30 pm
Round 2 Winner: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner: 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)