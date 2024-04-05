Shillong Teer Result Today, 5 April 2024: Check the Winners for Rounds 1 and 2

The Shillong Teer is a unique and distinctive archery game that is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) from Monday to Saturday. Players are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Friday, 5 April. One should note that Rounds 1 and 2 results will be released after 4 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. All participants should check the winning numbers for both rounds and claim the money from the association.

The Shillong Teer Result today, Friday, 5 April, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm, by KHASA. One can check the winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers, etc, on meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association includes twelve clubs. It conducts the Teer lottery game at the Polo Stadium. Please note that the game is not held on Sunday.