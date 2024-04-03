Shillong Teer Result Today, 3 April 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 3 April 2024: How to check Rounds 1 and 2 winners today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association of Meghalaya hosts the Shillong Teer lottery game from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 3 April 2024, will be announced in two rounds on the official website - meghalayateer.com. This interesting archery game is famous in Shillong and is conducted at the Polo Stadium. The results are declared at a particular time on the scheduled dates. You can go through the Teer lottery schedule on the website to know the timings.
The Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 3 April, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for both rounds on meghalayateer.com. The Round 1 winners will be out by 3:55 pm and the Round 2 winners will be declared by 4:50 pm. The Teer lottery sambad game is legal and you can participate in it.
The other popular Teer games in Meghalaya include Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The winning numbers of these lottery games are declared as per the timings on the schedule.
New players can read the Shillong Teer game rules and stay informed. The game includes two rounds, each lasting for two minutes. In the first round, archers shoot a total of thirty arrows followed by the remaining twenty in Round 2.
The Teer lottery tickets are available in the morning. They are available in various denominations like Rs 1, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50.
Make sure to buy your tickets early if you want to participate in the Teer game or they might sell out.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer Result for Wednesday, 3 April 2024:
Check meghalayateer.com for the result PDF today.
Click on the option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 3 April" on the homepage.
The Rounds 1 and 2 PDF files will be displayed on your screen.
Tap on the download option.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winner for Round 1: 65
Winner for Round 2: 58
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winner for Round 1: 72
Winner for Round 2: 96
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: 27
Winner for Round 2: 13
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: Result at 3:55 pm
Winner for Round 2: Result at 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: Result at 4:10 pm
Winner for Round 2: Result at 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winner for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm
Winner for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: Result at 7:30 pm
Winner for Round 2: Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: Result at 8:15 pm
Winner for Round 2: Result at 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)