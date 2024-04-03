Shillong Teer Result Today, 3 April 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association of Meghalaya hosts the Shillong Teer lottery game from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 3 April 2024, will be announced in two rounds on the official website - meghalayateer.com. This interesting archery game is famous in Shillong and is conducted at the Polo Stadium. The results are declared at a particular time on the scheduled dates. You can go through the Teer lottery schedule on the website to know the timings.

The Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 3 April, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for both rounds on meghalayateer.com. The Round 1 winners will be out by 3:55 pm and the Round 2 winners will be declared by 4:50 pm. The Teer lottery sambad game is legal and you can participate in it.