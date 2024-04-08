Shillong Teer Result, 8 April 2024 OUT: Check First and Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result on 8 April 2024: Shillong Teer is a famous lottery game based on archery in Meghalaya, India. In order to win, the player must guess how many arrows will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. Shillong Teer Results are released every day; the first round usually happens in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening. Shillong Teer lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.