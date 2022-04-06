'Spoke About Action Against Sanjay Raut': Sharad Pawar Meets Modi Amid ED Tussle

Meanwhile, the interaction also comes a day after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a dinner at Pawar's residence in the presence of scores of Maharashtra MLAs across party lines. Raut was also reportedly at the dinner.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pawar spoke on the state government and said further, "It is the responsibility of those who are in power, to not make anyone feel ignored or sidelined. No such matter is raised when we sit and talk one to one," ANI quoted.

Resuming his comments, he asserted that the MVA will come back to power after the next assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The leader also remarked on the speculation surrounding him joining the UPA, staunchly denying any interest in taking on this 'responsibility'.

(With inputs from NDTV, ANI and IANS.)