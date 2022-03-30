'Will Raise in Parliament': Sharad Pawar Backs Mamata on Probe Agencies 'Misuse'
Pawar lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of using central probe agencies to target Opposition leaders through raids.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 29 March, appeared to echo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for the Opposition to unite in the face of the Centre's "misuse" of probe agencies.
Speaking to reporters, Pawar said that the party would raise the issue in Parliament on Wednesday, reported NDTV.
Earlier in the day, he had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of using central probe agencies to target Opposition leaders through raids, saying that those in power think that those with different ideology are their enemies.
"CBI/ED raids have become commonplace and used for political vendetta to trouble political opponents," he said, speaking about recent raids on his party colleagues Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.
He said that some action was going on against many leaders of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, because PM Modi wishes for only BJP rule across India.
Mamata Writes to Opposition Leaders
Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday written to Opposition leaders and chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, expressing concern over central agencies being used to harass political opponents across the country.
The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), and the Income Tax Department are being used by the Centre to target and corner their opponents.
"We believe in transparency and accountability in governance but we will not tolerate the vindictive politics of the BJP that has led to a political witch hunt," CM Banerjee wrote in her letter.
"As the opposition parties, it is our constitutional responsibility to hold this government accountable for their actions, to resist the stifling of voices of dissent," she added.
In light of this, Banerjee has called for a meeting to discuss the way forward, stating that the need of the hour is for "all progressive forces" in India to come together "and fight this oppressive force".
"Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves," her letter concluded.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
