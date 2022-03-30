'Will Raise in Parliament': Sharad Pawar Backs Mamata on Probe Agencies 'Misuse'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 29 March, appeared to echo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for the Opposition to unite in the face of the Centre's "misuse" of probe agencies.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said that the party would raise the issue in Parliament on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

Earlier in the day, he had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of using central probe agencies to target Opposition leaders through raids, saying that those in power think that those with different ideology are their enemies.

"CBI/ED raids have become commonplace and used for political vendetta to trouble political opponents," he said, speaking about recent raids on his party colleagues Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.