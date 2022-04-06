CBI Takes Custody of Ex-Maharashtra Home Min Anil Deshmukh in Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 6 April, took custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the case of alleged corruption against him, news agency PTI reported.

The CBI said that it was seeking custody of Deshmukh for a period of 10 days.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had been lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the jail and placed under arrest.

Deshmukh had been in judicial custody in relation to the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since November 2021.