ED Attaches Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Property in Connection With Land Scam
"Asatyameva Jayate," tweeted Sanjay Raut, moments after the news broke.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.
The ED has attached Raut's Alibaug plot and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai. Meanwhile, his close friend Pravin Raut has been arrested by the agency.
(This is a developing story.)
